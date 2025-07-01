Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

