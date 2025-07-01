Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $91.09 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $91,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.33 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

