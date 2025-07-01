RoundAngle Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

