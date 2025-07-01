Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.