NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,997.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.