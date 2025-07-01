Zalando (ZLNDY) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zalando to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zalando and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion $271.71 million 29.50 Zalando Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 56.44

Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zalando Competitors 871 4915 5300 112 2.42

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zalando and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Zalando’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36% Zalando Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

