Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) versus Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Stora Enso Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.16 -$38.71 million ($1.06) -3.75 Stora Enso Oyj $9.79 billion 0.87 -$146.08 million ($0.13) -83.23

Rayonier Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stora Enso Oyj. Stora Enso Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Stora Enso Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stora Enso Oyj 2 0 0 0 1.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Stora Enso Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Stora Enso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -4.38% -4.71% -1.58% Stora Enso Oyj -1.01% -3.74% -1.93%

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso Oyj has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Stora Enso Oyj on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

