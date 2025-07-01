Financial Contrast: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Ero Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.64 -$203.53 million ($0.13) -81.16 Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.77 -$68.47 million $0.17 100.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ero Copper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ero Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -2.34% 6.24% 3.50% Ero Copper 3.87% 14.24% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 3 1 5 3.22 Ero Copper 0 1 7 2 3.10

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.86%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

