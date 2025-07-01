Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after buying an additional 470,439 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,346,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $6,868,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

