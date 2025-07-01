Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 360.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGSH stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.