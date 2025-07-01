RoundAngle Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.9% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,032,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,941,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.