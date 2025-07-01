Unified Investment Management Has $752,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Unified Investment Management cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $215.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

