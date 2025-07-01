Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

