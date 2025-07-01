Unified Investment Management Has $338,000 Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Unified Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

