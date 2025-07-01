Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after buying an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $389.42 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

