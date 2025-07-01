Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

