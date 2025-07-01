Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

