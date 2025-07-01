SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPYV stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

