Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

