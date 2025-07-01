Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 18,534 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

