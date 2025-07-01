Guardian Investment Management Sells 650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

