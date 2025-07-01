BetterWealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

