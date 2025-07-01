Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.