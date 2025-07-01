Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

