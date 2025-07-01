BetterWealth LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.75.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

