Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.