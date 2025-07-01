Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

