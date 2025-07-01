Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (ERELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 21st

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $7.10.

Get Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. alerts:

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.