Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (ERELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 21st

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $7.10.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.