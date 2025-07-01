Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

