TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
TC Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
