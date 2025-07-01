TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

TC Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

