Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,607. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

