Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.



Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

