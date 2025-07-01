Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,789.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,301.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,956.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01. The company has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

