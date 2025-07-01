Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

