Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after purchasing an additional 271,934 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

