Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of UBER opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

