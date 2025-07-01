Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $3.20 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,226,000. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,317,000.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

