Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Head to Head Comparison

Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zvelo and Paycom Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software $1.88 billion 7.06 $502.00 million $7.01 32.76

Profitability

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Zvelo.

This table compares Zvelo and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zvelo N/A N/A N/A Paycom Software 20.60% 25.53% 8.66%

Volatility and Risk

Zvelo has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zvelo and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zvelo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software 0 10 1 0 2.09

Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $226.90, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Zvelo.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Zvelo on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

