Transocean (NYSE:RIG) versus New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Source Energy Partners and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get New Source Energy Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Transocean 0 6 4 0 2.40

Transocean has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 80.67%. Given Transocean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $3.52 billion 0.64 -$512.00 million ($0.95) -2.67

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Transocean”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Source Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Transocean -18.79% -0.94% -0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transocean beats New Source Energy Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for New Source Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Source Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.