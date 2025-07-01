CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

