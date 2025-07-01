Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $419.20 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.51 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.61 and its 200 day moving average is $434.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.