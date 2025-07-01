New Millennium Group LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

