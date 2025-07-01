Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

