Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

