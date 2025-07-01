Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,511 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

