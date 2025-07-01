Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

TXN opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

