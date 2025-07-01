Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 29,813 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $543.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.