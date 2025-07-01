Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

