iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.