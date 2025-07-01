Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

