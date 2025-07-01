Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Palantir’s $100M Nuclear OS Pact Boosts Bullish Case
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why McCormick Stock Could Soar After Durables Data Surprise
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- RTX Corporation Stock: $93B Defense Backlog Fuels Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.